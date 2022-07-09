SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $28.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.