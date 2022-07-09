SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

JNK opened at $92.27 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $110.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

