S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Raised by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 17.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.71.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.48. 1,606,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,118. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

