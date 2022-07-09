Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

