Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

