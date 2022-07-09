Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes $838,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $518,891,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after purchasing an additional 693,293 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,274,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,582,000 after purchasing an additional 434,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.36.

Shares of SPG opened at $97.69 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.79.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

