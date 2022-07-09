Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after acquiring an additional 867,699 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,514,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 248,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.38%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

