Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $448,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,643,555.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,010. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

CRM stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.