Solidarilty Wealth LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

