Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of GIS opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

