Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 141,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $274,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

