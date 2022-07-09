Solidarilty Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ELV stock opened at $484.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.
ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.
In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Elevance Health (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
