Solidarilty Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 243.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,084,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,937,000 after purchasing an additional 768,433 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 36.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 273,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

