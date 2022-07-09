Solidarilty Wealth LLC Makes New $554,000 Investment in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Elevance Health by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELV stock opened at $484.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

