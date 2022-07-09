Solidarilty Wealth LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $95.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

