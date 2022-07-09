Solidarilty Wealth LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

