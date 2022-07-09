Solidarilty Wealth LLC Invests $5.35 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.0% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $295.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

