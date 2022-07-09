Solidarilty Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,372 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

