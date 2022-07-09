Solidarilty Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.56.

NYSE NSC opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.87.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

