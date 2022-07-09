Solidarilty Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,946 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $170.88 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.12 and its 200-day moving average is $226.43.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

