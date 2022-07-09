Solidarilty Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $253.24 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average of $248.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

