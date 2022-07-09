SolFarm Price Hits $10.69 on Exchanges (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. SolFarm has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SolFarm Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

SolFarm Coin Trading

