SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 326,988 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,027,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,958,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,836,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

