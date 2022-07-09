Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTC SKFOF opened at 230.30 on Tuesday. Sika has a one year low of 218.10 and a one year high of 425.38.
Sika Company Profile (Get Rating)
