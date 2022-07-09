Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTC SKFOF opened at 230.30 on Tuesday. Sika has a one year low of 218.10 and a one year high of 425.38.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

