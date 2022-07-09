Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 43,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 108,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.02.
Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGTX)
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
