Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 43,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 108,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.02.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,887 shares during the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

