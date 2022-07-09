Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 331,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 423,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTS. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $101.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sierra Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,183 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 653.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,431,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 4,711,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

