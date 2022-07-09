Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for CML Microsystems (LON:CML)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON:CML opened at GBX 385 ($4.66) on Tuesday. CML Microsystems has a 1 year low of GBX 332.25 ($4.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 476.20 ($5.77). The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £61.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,500.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 375.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 379.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CML Microsystems’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

