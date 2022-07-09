Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.62.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.84, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 59,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.