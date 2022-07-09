Shell (LON:SHEL) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price target on the stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($29.67) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.33) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,850 ($34.51) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($34.63) price target (up from GBX 2,570 ($31.12)) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.82).

LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,043.50 ($24.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £150.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.78). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,247.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. Shell’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

