Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHPMF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.