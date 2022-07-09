Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $167.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $164.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.50.
NYSE:SRE opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average is $150.79. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra (Get Rating)
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
