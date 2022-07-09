SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at Barclays

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,545 ($18.71) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of SEGRO from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($15.02) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($17.56) to GBX 1,585 ($19.19) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,216.95.

Get SEGRO alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. SEGRO has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.