Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Trading Down 1.1%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Approximately 204,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 950,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.65. The stock has a market cap of £9.79 million and a PE ratio of 230.00.

About Seed Innovations (LON:SEED)

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

