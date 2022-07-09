Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Trading Down 1.1%

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Approximately 204,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 950,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.65. The stock has a market cap of £9.79 million and a PE ratio of 230.00.
