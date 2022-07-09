Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €64.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($66.98) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on G24. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($73.96) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($69.79) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.04) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($73.96) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

ETR:G24 opened at €54.88 ($57.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a 1-year high of €73.36 ($76.42). The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €55.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €55.52.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

