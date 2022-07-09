Scott Investment Partners LLP Increases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 3.6% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 270.8% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.11.

FLT stock opened at $218.45 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.84 and a 200 day moving average of $235.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

