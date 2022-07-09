Sciencast Management LP Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sciencast Management LP decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,019 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $75.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

