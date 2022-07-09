Sciencast Management LP Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sciencast Management LP raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 562,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $3,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $619.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $723.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.71.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

