Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,158 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

NYSE MMC opened at $155.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.58. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.85 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

