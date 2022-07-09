Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Crown by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after acquiring an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Crown by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $88.84 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.17 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.55.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

