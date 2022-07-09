Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.21 Million in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ELV opened at $484.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.19. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
