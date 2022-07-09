Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.21 Million in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

NYSE:ELV opened at $484.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.19. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

