Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,231,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,524,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

