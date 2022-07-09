Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 47,040 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,000. Micron Technology makes up 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 147,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 48.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $326,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.75.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

