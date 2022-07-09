Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 190,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 169.8% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 146,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.