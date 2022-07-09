Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Increased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,288,000 after purchasing an additional 113,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,225 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

