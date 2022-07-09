Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 715.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,359 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 114,236,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,814,000 after buying an additional 4,400,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,398,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,994,000 after buying an additional 606,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,413,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 1,541,259 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,818,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,136,000 after buying an additional 267,531 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,668,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,250,000 after purchasing an additional 124,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53.

