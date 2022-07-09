Scala Price Tops $0.0001 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $576,826.38 and approximately $637.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00128996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00572469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

