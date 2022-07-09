Saputo (TSE:SAP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.62

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.62 and traded as high as C$29.62. Saputo shares last traded at C$29.56, with a volume of 480,414 shares traded.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.11.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 86.59%.

In other news, Director Haig Poutchigian purchased 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

