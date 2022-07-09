Saito Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Saito has a market cap of $10.55 million and $820,551.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Saito has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Saito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00570061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033546 BTC.

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

