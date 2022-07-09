SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Tops One Day Volume of $27,288.00

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 94.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $27,288.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00558632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000328 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

