Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.88. Sabre has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,723 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Sabre by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sabre by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after acquiring an additional 273,566 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sabre by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,617,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,496,000 after acquiring an additional 206,725 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

